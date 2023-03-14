A 14-year-old died and two other teens were injured in Dallas after a vehicle crashed into them as they were riding stolen horses, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway. Authorities did not say what caused the crash.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to the hospital, according to a news release. Both were stable.

One horse died and another had to be euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian. The third horse was injured but is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The driver and the teens have not been publicly identified. Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle.