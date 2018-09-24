Dallas Police Department fires Officer Amber Guyger over manslaughter charges

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Dallas Police Department on Monday fired an officer who barged into the wrong apartment in her building and killed a man who was inside.

The dismissal of Amber Guyger was announced by Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall on Twitter.

Officer Amber Guyger appears in a booking photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 10, 2018. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office / Reuters

Guyger, who was hired in November 2013, was fired after an Internal Affairs investigation concluded that the officer "engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter," the chief's Tweet read.

Hall's tweet shed no new light on the death of Botham Jean, a 26-year-old native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

It remains unclear why the officer opened fire or what she may have been doing before she returned to her building after working a full shift. But Hall said earlier that a blood sample was drawn at her request to test the officer's drug and alcohol levels and "we are in the process of obtaining a warrant based on the circumstances."

Guyger, 30, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of manslaughter.

The Dallas Police Association declined comment on the firing, citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.