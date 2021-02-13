Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver

A Dallas police officer was struck and killed Saturday morning by a suspected drunken driver, authorities said.

The officer was blocking the scene of an earlier accident on the North Central Expressway around 1:45 a.m. when he was hit by a man "driving at a high rate of speed," according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

The officer was standing outside his patrol vehicle, which had the emergency lights activated, police said. He was taken to Baylor Hospital where he died.

The department has not named the officer.

Tragic night for us. This, a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family. Thank you to all Fire/EMS and to Baylor Medical Center for your tireless efforts. Rest easy, hero. We’ll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/Dxu0AO06a8 — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021

Chief Eddie Garcia announced the death in a tweet, saying that the department was "once again mourning."

"But we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother," Garcia wrote.

In a second Twitter post, the chief shared a video of officers lined up outside the hospital to show their respects.

"Tragic night for us. This, a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family," he wrote. "Rest easy, hero. We’ll take it from here."

The 32-year-old driver "was found to be intoxicated" at the time of the accident, according to police. The driver and a female passenger were not injured in the crash.

The man was taken into custody and charges are pending. The woman was being questioned by police. Their names have not been released.