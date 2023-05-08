Dallas train shooting leaves 1 dead and 2 wounded, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested in connection with a Dallas train shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded, officials said on Monday.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. CT on Sunday when two people got into an argument aboard a northbound Green Line train near Hatcher Station, Dallas Area Rapid Transit assistant vice president Gordon Shattles said in a statement.

Two people, including a bystander, were shot and rushed to Baylor Hospital in Dallas where one of those victims died, according to the transit system, known as DART. A third person was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening injury.

"DART Police have apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon used in the incident," Shattles said. The suspect, whose name was not immediately disclosed, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hatcher Station is about 30 miles south of the Allen Premium Outlets, just north of Dallas, where eight people were fatally shot Saturday afternoon before police killed the gunman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.