Damar Hamlin's family says they are 'moved by the prayers, kind words'

Damar Hamlin's family thanked fans on Tuesday, saying they are "moved by the prayers" and "kind words" showered on the Buffalo Bills safety after his collapse on the field.

The family also praised health care workers who immediately tended to the 24-year-old as he went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," according to a statement, the family's first since Monday night's incident. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

Hamlin was listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and health care professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar," the statement continued.

"We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

The Bills, in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, also said Hamlin remains in critical condition in the hospital's intensive care unit and echoed the family's appreciation of the public's embrace of the stricken player.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far," the Bills added.

The host Bengals had the ball in the first quarter on Monday night when quarterback Joe Burrow completed a 13-yard pass to Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin.

The play appeared to be routine as Hamlin quickly got up and briefly adjusted his own face mask before appearing to go limp and falling backward.

In the hours after Hamlin's collapse, fans across the country donated money to his charitable effort.

In late 2020, as Hamlin's college football career was coming to an end, he organized a charitable foundation and toy drive — with hopes of raising $2,500. By 12:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, that total had topped $4.1 million.