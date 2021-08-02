Social media influencer and "Dancing with the Stars" alum Hayes Grier is accused of robbing and beating a man in North Carolina.

Grier was charged Monday in North Carolina with robbery, assault causing serious bodily injury and felony conspiracy.

The 21-year-old, who has 5.6 million Instagram followers, was arrested Friday and released on bond the next day, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report obtained by NBC News said Grier stole a 24-year-old man's iPhone last Monday in Charlotte and beat him, using his hands, feet and teeth. The man, identified as William Markolf, was hospitalized at Atrium Health.

Grier, whose full name is Benjamin Hayes Grier, is the brother of Panthers quarterback Will Grier and social media influencer Nash Grier. He gained fame on Vine and appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015.

Grier did not respond to a message seeking comment on Monday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.