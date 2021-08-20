IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Danny DeVito briefly lost his Twitter verification. But it wasn't over his Nabisco post.

The actor tweeted Wednesday: "Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs. NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS."
Image: Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito attends the European premiere of 'Dumbo' at The Curzon Mayfair on March 21, 2019 in London, England.Karwai Tang / WireImage - Getty Images file
By David K. Li and Sara Mhaidli

Actor Danny DeVito on Wednesday tweeted his support of Nabisco workers who are on strike. He briefly lost his Twitter blue check mark, but the social media platform said it's not because of his post.

"Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs," the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star wrote to his 4.1 million followers, referring to the workers at Nabisco facilities who are protesting proposed changes to work schedules and health care plans.

"NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS."

In a statement to NBC News on Friday, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed DeVito lost the prized blue check mark. But, the spokesperson said, "his account was debadged temporarily because the account’s information was incomplete."

The company declined to say how long DeVito went without the blue check mark or explain how the actor's "information was incomplete." He has been on the platform since September 2009.

DeVito's verification had returned by Friday. A rep for the actor could not be immediately reached for comment.

Support from the "Batman Returns" and "Twins" actor helped boost the morale the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) members who are striking, said Mike Burlingham, vice president of BCTGM Local 364 in Portland.

"When he [DeVito] sent out that tweet, it went all over social media, it got all of us talking, 'Danny DeVito tweeted about us, did you see that?!' It was a pretty exciting moment," Burlingham told NBC News. "I mean the Penguin, Arnold Schwarzenegger's twin, it's fantastic to see someone of his status tweeting about it."

Nabisco, a subsidiary of Mondelēz International, makes well-known snacks such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy cookies and Ritz crackers.

A Nabisco rep did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking the company's comment on Friday.

