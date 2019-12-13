A shooter opened fire inside a Georgia manufacturing plant early Friday, wounding one person and prompting a lockdown at local schools, officials said.
The shooting happened at 6:58 a.m. at the Dart Corporation plant in Conyers, Georgia, where 300 employees work about 25 miles east of downtown Atlanta, the company and Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies said.
The plant was deemed "secure," deputies said at about 9:45 a.m. but the shooter had not yet been apprehended.
Deputies said "a person of interest has been identified" and the victim was rushed to a local hospital.
"At approximately 7 a.m. today an individual entered our manufacturing facility in Conyers, GA and shot one of our employees," according to a company statement. "Medical personnel and law enforcement are onsite. We evacuated the building and management staff are assisting law enforcement, who are securing the site."
The company added: "We are working alongside emergency responders to address the situation and ensure the safety of our employees."
Nearby Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School and C.J. Hicks Elementary School were placed on lockdown, officials said. The Rockdale County Administrative Services and Courthouse were also ordered to locked down, authorities said.
The victim's condition was not immediately known.
"Our hearts are with our injured employee and family, and our coworkers," according to the company. "Onsite counseling services will soon be available for our people. We thank local emergency responders and law enforcement for their swift response."
The Conyers plant makes thermoformed food and beverage packaging products, according to the company.
Based in Mason, Michigan, Dart is best known for its 2012 acquisition of the Solo Cup Company, makers of the red cups that are ubiquitous at college parties and other social gathers across America.
