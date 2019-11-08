Dashcam video shows 11-year-old fatally struck by police cruiser in Michigan

A graphic dashcam video released this week shows a patrol car driven by a Michigan sheriff's deputy hit and strike an 11-year-old boy on a minibike.
The boy, Norman Hood Jr., died as a result of the accident on May 28 in Battle Creek, about 120 miles west of Detroit.
The Calhoun County sheriff's deputy who fatally struck the child was going above the speed limit responding to a report of a possible burglary and was driving without flashing lights or a siren, according to The Associated Press and the Battle Creek Enquirer. The deputy will not face charges, Sheriff Matt Saxton told the Enquirer.
The sheriff said a prosecutor from another county reviewed an investigation report and declined to bring charges, the newspaper reported.
The video released by Michigan State Police shows Norman riding his pocket motorcycle, also known as a minibike.
Investigators said Norman rode into the path of the patrol car.
The boy's mother, Christina Valadez, said at a news conference in June that her son was "a good kid" who was just trying to cross a street, according to The Associated Press.
Norman’s family is suing the county and the deputy for $25 million, NBC affiliate WILX in Michigan reported.