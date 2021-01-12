Dashcam video shows vehicle losing control on frosty Nebraska road, flipping into ditch

A dramatic dashcam video captured the moment a vehicle lost control on a frosty road and flipped in the ditch near Lincoln, Nebraska, on Monday morning.

The video shows the automobile swerving from one side of the freeway to the other before doing a full flip on the roadside.

Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway. This crash happened right in front of Trooper Poppe this morning on I-80 west of Lincoln.



Thankfully, both occupants were uninjured because they were wearing seat belts.#SeatBeltsSaveLives #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/6fiousADNf — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 11, 2021

The Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter that a trooper was driving behind the vehicle on the I-80 highway when the incident occurred.

“Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway,” the state patrol tweeted on Tuesday. The occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.

On Monday, before the incident, the state patrol on Twitter warned drivers to “take it slow” and give “extra room” on the road due to overnight frost.

The state patrol took the opportunity to share an important reminder: “#SeatBeltsSaveLives #BuckleUp.”