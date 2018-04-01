Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Data breach at Saks, Lord & Taylor compromises customer payment data

The retail stores' parent company said customers would not be liable for charges and would be offered free identity protection services.

by Tim Stelloh /
People walk by the Saks Fifth Avenue store in New York.Shannon Stapleton / Reuters file

The owner of Lord & Taylor and Saks said Sunday that a data breach at its department stores compromised customer payment data.

In a statement, Hudson’s Bay Company said the breach hit Saks Off 5th, Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor stores in North America.

“HBC has identified the issue, and has taken steps to contain it,” the statement said.

The company did not immediately provide additional details about how many customers were impacted, but it said they would not be liable for charges and would be offered free identity protection services.

The company said it was working with law enforcement and data security specialists and would release more information after an investigation.

