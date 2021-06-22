Dating app Bumble gives entire staff the week off to stave off burnout

Dating app Bumble has given its entire staff the week off to recharge, a spokesperson for the company said.

The move, aimed at combating burnout, grants vacation time to Bumble's more than 750 employees in Austin, Texas, Moscow, London, Barcelona, Sydney and Mumbai.

"As vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease, we wanted to give our global teams a paid week off to rest and refresh after what’s been an incredibly challenging time for everyone,” a Bumble spokesperson said in an email to NBC News.

Employees for the app, which bills itself as a “woman-first dating app” — only women can initiate conversations after a match has been made — will resume work on June 28.

It isn't the first time this year the Austin-based company has made headlines.

In February, founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, became the world's youngest self-made female billionaire when she took Bumble public. She held her young son on the Nasdaq floor as Bumble made its trading debut.

Bumble's announcement comes as other companies look to ease the burden on pandemic-weary workers, from extra paid time off at LinkedIn to bonuses at Credit Suisse.

The incentives, efforts to retain employees, are happening at a time when many office buildings are reopening. Instead of returning to their offices, some employees who have worked remotely for the duration of the pandemic are choosing to quit.