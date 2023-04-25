Dave Hollis, ex-husband of self-help author Rachel Hollis, had a fatal trio of drugs in his system when he died

Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive and ex-husband of celebrated self-help author Rachel Hollis, died of an accidental overdose earlier this year, authorities have determined.

Hollis, 47, had fatal amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol in his system when he died at his home outside Austin, Texas, on Feb. 12, according to an autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and obtained by NBC News on Tuesday.

Hollis, who had been the head of distribution for Disney before he left the company in 2018 to join his wife’s business, had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, depression, high blood pressure and hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the autopsy.

The disease causes vessels that supply blood to the heart to narrow and harden, the autopsy says.

The couple separated in 2020 after Rachel Hollis, author of the bestseller “Girl, Wash Your Face,” said they failed to make their relationship of 18 years work.

In an Instagram post at the time, she said they concluded it was “healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple.”

They remained close friends and would continue to co-parent and run their company as partners, she added.

Before he left Disney in 2018, Hollis oversaw the release of “Black Panther” and the “Star Wars” franchise, among others.