David DePape, man who attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, sentenced to 30 years in prison

The hammer-wielding man who brutally attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their San Francisco home was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California announced.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley came close to siding with the U.S. Probation Office, which recommended a 25-year punishment against David DePape.

Government prosecutors had sought the maximum term of 40 years.

Federal jurors on Nov. 16 found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official stemming from the Oct 28, 2022, assault.

Bodycam footage of David DePape, left, moments before he attacked Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. San Francisco Police

DePape testified in his own defense and admitted to breaking into the couple's Pacific Heights home with plans to use Nancy and Paul Pelosi in a plot to lure Bay Area scholar and University of Michigan professor Gayle Rubin, a leading academic in feminist theory and queer studies.

While on the stand, DePape referred to multiple right-wing conspiracy theories and said he spent six hours a day looking at political commentary on YouTube leading up to the attack.

DePape had previously told investigators that he broke into the home with plans to break Speaker Pelosi's kneecaps if she didn't answer his questions truthfully.

While on the witness stand, DePape sought to backtrack from that alleged admission. When asked if he had planned to kidnap the lawmaker, DePape told jurors, “I believe that’s a mischaracterization.”

During the break-in, when DePape wasn't looking, Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 and police.

When officers arrived, DePape and Pelosi both had hands on the suspect's hammer, police body-camera footage showed.

An officer ordered him to "drop the hammer" before DePape pulled it away from Pelosi and attacked him with it. He was quickly tackled and arrested by officers.

DePape still faces state charges that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life of or serious bodily harm to a public official.

Jury selection in the state case being pressed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is set for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.