David Hogg resigns from progressive MyPillow competitor

Activist and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg announced Saturday he is stepping down from his role at a pillow company intended to rival Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

Hogg said in a tweet that he “resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC.,” effective immediately.

7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

"Over the next several months, I will be taking some time to focus on my studies in college and advance the gun violence prevention movement with March For Our Lives and personally,” Hogg, a Harvard University student, said.

In February, Hogg announced he was working with software developer William LeGate on a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by outspoken Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell.

Hogg said at the time that the pair would prove “progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it.”

Lindell responded, telling Axios there’s “nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent.”

In the series of tweets on Saturday, Hogg said he couldn’t give 100 percent “to being a full time co-founder at Good Pillow.”

Hogg said he is allowing LeGate to continue to build “an ethical company that produces products that people need while creating good union paying jobs and supporting social causes at the same time.”