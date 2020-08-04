David Nagy died from coronavirus. His wife wrote obit blaming Trump, Texas governor

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Texas woman mourning the loss of her husband to COVID-19 penned a scathing obituary blaming the death on President Donald Trump, the state's governor and people who refuse to wear a face mask.

David Nagy, a father of five, died at a hospital in Longview, Texas, about 64 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana, on July 22 after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, his wife Stacey Nagy wrote in the obituary. He was 79.

Nagy said her husband's death was "needless" and that Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and some other politicians bore the blame.

"The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives," she wrote.

The obituary — which ran Thursday in the local newspaper, the Jefferson Jimplecute, and has been widely shared on social media — went on to also point a finger at people who refuse to wear face masks.

"Also to blame are the many ignorant, self centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their 'right' not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people. Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not," Nagy wrote. "Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!"

David, who was born in California, leaves behind his wife and children, as "as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends," the obituary states.

Nagy did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment Tuesday.

She told BuzzFeed News that her husband suffered from medical conditions including heart problems and diabetes. He was hospitalized and then transferred to a nursing home after a fall in late March.

Nagy told the outlet that she and David's son decided he should stay at the nursing home to recover because they believed it would be safer. She said that she feared she would catch the coronavirus while out at the grocery store and bring it back home.

Once the virus began to spread in Texas, the nursing home stopped allowing visitors.

"He stayed there and I would go and visit, and just go to the window and we'd yell back and forth at each other to talk," she told BuzzFeed. "We'd kiss the glass to give kisses to each other."

In early July, she said her husband got sick and was taken to the hospital where he tested positive for the coronavirus. She wrote in the obituary that family members were not allowed by his side because of the pandemic.

Nagy told the outlet that she wrote the obituary because she was angry. She said she found out Monday that it had started to go viral online.

"I didn't do it to make people like it," she told BuzzFeed. "I did it because I was pissed off and I wanted people to know the ones that refuse to wear a mask, that they are the killers and they are to blame, not just for Dave's stuff but for all these people."