March 1, 2019, 6:15 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Two Missouri day care workers have been charged with child abuse after they were seen on video allegedly injuring children in their care — including an incident in which a 3-year-old was thrown across the room.

Both occurrences happened in February at the Brighter Day Care and Preschool in Pine Lawn where the two women worked, the North County Police Cooperative said in a Facebook post.

In one video, Wilma Brown appears to throw a 3-year-old girl across the room and into a piece of furniture, leaving the child with a serious head injury, police said. The incident happened on Feb. 1 and the young girl's family released the video earlier this week.

Daycare workers Wilma Brown, left, and Ariana Silver are both facing abuse charges. North County Police Cooperative

The child suffered a large gash on her head and was taken to the hospital where she received seven stitches, the family's attorney Jennifer Hansen told NBC News. Hansen said the family wanted the video released to the public to get justice for the little girl.

"This sweet little girl is getting lots of love and support from her family while she heals from her injuries. Her family hopes that the release of the surveillance footage will result in justice for this child and ensure that other children are not harmed by the very people entrusted to keep them safe," she said.

Brown, 27, was charged Thursday with felony child abuse, police said. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Brown's co-worker, Ariana Silver, was also charged Thursday with felony child abuse stemming from a Feb. 4 incident.

Silver, 22, allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the leg, breaking the child's skin with her fingernails before carrying the girl by the foot and dropping her on a cot, according to NBC affiliate KSDK. Police said the incident was also caught on video.

Silver was arrested and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, authorities said Thursday.

Both women are no longer employed at the day care, an attorney for school said.

"Brighter Day Care and Preschool, Inc. has provided exemplary, high quality educational and day care services to thousands of children and their families for more than a decade," attorney Timothy J. Smith said in a statement. "The day care has a long-standing reputation in the St. Louis community for outstanding care and will continue to provide exceptional day care and educational services in a safe and caring environment."