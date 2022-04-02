DC-area meteorologist calls kids live on-air to warn them of tornado

NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was reporting on a possible tornado when he briefly paused his live segment to call his kids and warn them about the storm.

"I’m tracking this so closely now. This is gonna go right over my house. So, very close to my house,” Kammer said while showing that the Chevy Chase area of Maryland was under a tornado warning.

Kammer then calls his son on the phone.

"You there buddy?” he says. “Alright, hey man, I want you to get down in the basement. We got a tornado warning."

Kammer instructs his son to grab his sibling and wait in the basement.

"Get in the bedroom down there and just kind of wait for 10, 15 minutes," he says before hanging up and resuming his broadcast.

Kammer said he had to call his children because they were most likely playing online video games and not paying attention to the weather.

NBC Washington shared the video on its Instagram page. As of Saturday morning, it had been viewed nearly three thousand times.

Kammer said thankfully no one was hurt in the tornado.

“This was a scary moment for me,” he told NBC's "Today". “As I am zooming in on the radar, I noticed my house is right in the path of the tornado. My kids were home alone and I knew they would not be paying attention to the warning. As I was live on air, I was debating in my head if I should call them while I was on TV and I soon realized I had to make that call. I had to protect my kids.”

"Thank goodness no one was injured as a result of that tornado. We are all safe," he added.