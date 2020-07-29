PORTLAND, Ore. — Life has been a series of adjustments for protesters in Portland as they clash nightly with federal agents.

“We came out here dressed in T-shirts and twirling Hula-Hoops and stuff, and they started gassing us, so we came back with respirators, and they started shooting us, so we came back with vests, and they started aiming for the head, so we started wearing helmets, and now they call us terrorists,” Mac Smiff, a local Black organizer in Portland, said. “Who’s escalating this? It’s not us.”

Protests in Portland have been going on for two months, but the situation intensified when federal agents — from the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Marshals Service — were deployed to the city beginning the weekend of July 4.

Since that time, the agents have used tear gas, pepper spray and shot “less lethal” munitions, at times indiscriminately, into crowds. The city saw its largest turnout of the protests this past weekend, when upwards of 5,000 people gathered in front of and around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which has been heavily guarded by federal agents.

As nights have turned into weeks and months, the protests have evolved. The Wall of Moms appeared last week, dressed in yellow and holding sunflowers while linking arms to form a physical barrier separating protesters -- some, their own children -- from federal officers. The next night, they were accompanied by the Wall of Dads, toting leaf blowers to blow tear gas back toward federal officers.

Not knowing whether they will be warned before tear gas fills the air, some protesters come prepared with gas masks and sprayers filled with eye wash.

At one point, Marine veteran and protester India Wynne thought it started raining in the middle of the night as they wore their gas mask. It turns out, it was the density of what appeared to be pepper spray from federal agents.

“My skin started burning. The federal officers escalate way before we do, and they escalate to a point that it's not necessary,” Wynne said. “I know crowd control tactics, and this is not what's happening. You don’t need to deploy 20 or 30 canisters of tear gas...And they don't care who they're gassing.”

Weapons-wielding agents in heavy riot gear have got into altercations with protesters who have created their own makeshift protection and shields, including helmets and body armor labeled “Press,” after a restraining order was approved preventing federal agents from arresting or attacking journalists and legal observers.

Jayla Lindseth, a Black protester, urges people to come to the protests with at least a few other friends who can help protect one another, and to “de-arrest.”

“When I say de-arrest, I mean if you see your friend getting grabbed [by officers], grab them back,” Lindseth advised. “We’re out here fighting for change.”