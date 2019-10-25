Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Sarah Jackson

A dead baby was found on a conveyor belt at a recycling and waste management facility in California on Friday morning.

A GreenWaste Recovery employee sorting through trash and recyclable materials made the discovery and called police about 3:30 a.m., the San Jose Police Department said.

Emergency personnel stand near an ambulance at the GreenWaste Recovery company after an infant's body was discovered on a conveyor belt.KNTV

"We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation," San Jose police spokesman Gina Tepoorten told NBC News in an email. "Our Homicide Detectives will continue their investigation along with the Coroner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death."

GreenWaste Recovery collects and processes residential and commercial trash, as well as recyclable material, according to its website. It opened in 1991 and is privately owned and locally operated.

A spokesperson for GreenWaste Recovery could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to be in touch with police.

Sarah Jackson

Sarah Jackson is an intern for NBC News.