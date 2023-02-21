At least 3 people killed in avalanche in Washington state

At least three people were killed in an avalanche in central Washington on Sunday, authorities said.

The victims were among six "backcountry travelers" on Colchuck Peak, which is near the Cascade Mountains village of Leavenworth and about 120 miles east of downtown Seattle, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

"Three members of the group are suspected to have been buried and perished in the event," according to the weather and avalanche forecasting service.

