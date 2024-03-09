9 dead in Wisconsin crash between semi and van

Nine people are dead after a van was struck by a tractor-trailer in an intersection on a Wisconsin state highway Friday, officials said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly crash occurred as an eastbound tractor-trailer on Highway 95 hit a van going northbound on intersecting County Road J in Dewhurst Township.

Gov. Tony Evers said that nine people died. He said on X that he and his wife were saddened by the tragic crash.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene," Evers said.

Few other details about when and how the crash occurred were released by the sheriff's office.

“We aren’t releasing any names or details of the investigation at this time pending notification of family members and the conclusion of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in an earlier statement.

Authorities on the scene of a fatal crash on South Highway 95 in the town of Dewhurst, Wisc., on Friday. WEAU

The highway remained closed at J, he said. Dewhurst Township is about 145 miles east of Minneapolis.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 Wisconsin traffic information website logged two entries regarding the collision just before 8:30 a.m.

A photo of the scene by NBC affiliate WEAU of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, shows a semi on its side with debris surrounding it, the semi’s tractor unit visibly mangled.