Initial findings after Tuesday's collapse of a New York City parking garage indicate that the building being nearly 100-years-old coupled with too many vehicles on the roof contributed to the deadly structural failure.

One garage worker was killed in the collapse and five other workers were injured when the Ann Street building in Lower Manhattan caved in just after 4 p.m., the city's fire department said.

A preliminary investigation found that too much weight on the roof and the building's age contributed to the severity of the collapse, according to the FDNY's chief of safety.

Video and photos posted to social media showed the roof of the building caved in, with several SUVs and vehicles crashed into the floor below.

The building was originally constructed in 1925 with a certification of occupancy dated for January 1926, according to city records.

Another certification was issued in 1957 that allowed for "more than five" motor vehicles on the cellar and the first three stories. It specified the roof may only have "passenger-car type" vehicles only.

City officials pledged on Tuesday that the investigation into the collapse would be exhaustive. A spokesperson for the Department of Buildings told NBC News on Wednesday that the investigation was ongoing, but the office hoped to have updates for the public soon.

There were open violations on the building, including one from November 2003 that was considered hazardous. The violation stated noted the building had "first floor ceiling slab cracks" as well as "defective concrete with exposed rear cracks."

A hearing was set for the violation in 2004 but the issue was not resolved, according to the records.

The department granted a work permit for the building in 2019 for electrical work to handle "general wiring" required for car charging equipment.

Officials have not yet identified the worker who was killed in the collapse. The garage's owner, Little Man Parking, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.