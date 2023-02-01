Deadly ice storm rages in Texas, causing travel chaos and outages

A severe ice storm continues to sweep across parts of the South, causing chaos on roads that has been blamed for at least three deaths, along with flight cancellations and widespread power outages.

The "long-duration" winter storm that has brought dangerous sleet and freezing rain from Texas to Tennessee is expected to continue through at least early Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

As of early Wednesday morning, at least three deaths had been connected to the storm.

On Monday, a 45-year-old man was ejected from the 1997 Toyota 4Runner he was driving after he apparently lost control on an ice-covered overpass in Arlington, Texas, police said. He died at a hospital.

That evening, a 49-year-old woman died after the 1997 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving struck a tree near Eldorado, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The woman, identified as Sherry Lynn Taylor, lost control of the truck on icy roads and skidded, the department said.

In Austin, another person died after a weather-related multiple vehicle collision, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Dangerous roads and flight cancellations

The storm has caused widespread travel chaos both on the roads and at airports this week.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to avoid the roads due to the hazardous icing, adding that about 1,600 roads in the state had been affected.