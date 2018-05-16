Deadly storms leave thousands without power along East Coast

And in the nearby town of New Fairfield, a falling tree killed one person, police there said.

A fourth death occurred in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, where high winds slammed a tree onto a car, killing the driver at the scene, state police said.

Several lightning strikes led to structure fires in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Golf ball-sized hail was reported from upstate New York to Connecticut. And roads in many towns were impassible and some schools canceled classes on Wednesday due to the damage.

Commuters wait for train service to be restored after a severe thunderstorm downed trees that caused power outages resulting in several Metro-North lines being suspended at Grand Central Terminal on May 15, 2018, in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

Commuters at normally busy Grand Central Terminal packed the station for the evening rush, but were left stranded when Metro-North shut down all three commuter lines because of the severe weather.

The lines were restored later that night, but with significant delays or some portions still closed. The railroad said some morning peak trains would remain canceled Wednesday morning.

A Maryland commuter train out of Washington was delayed for about five hours Tuesday night because of the weather, and passengers had to evacuate the first level of the car as a precaution from the rising waters.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday night on Twitter that he was declaring a state of emergency in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties, and "deploying members of the New York National Guard to assist with recovery operations."

Localized flooding was still possible from southern New Jersey to Virginia with the threat of more rain Wednesday, forecasters said.