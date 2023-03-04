Deadly weather in the South claims at least 7 lives in four states

Seven people have died in four southern states after a series of storms with damaging winds lashed the region Thursday and Friday, officials said.

Two people died in Kentucky on Friday, three in Alabama, and one person was found dead in Arkansas, officials said.

One person in Mississippi died in severe weather Thursday.

More than 750,000 homes and businesses in Tennessee and Kentucky states were without power Friday evening, according to outage tracking website Poweoutage.us.

“We have already lost way too many people due to flooding, tornadoes and other weather events, so we want everybody to be safe today,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a Friday morning news conference.

He signed a state of emergency to help get assistance to where it is needed, including putting 400 National Guard members on notice.

The deaths happened in Simpson and Edmonson Countis, Beshear said.

The three deaths in Alabama involved falling trees or falling tree limbs Friday in Talladega, Lexington and Huntsville, officials said.

In Yazoo County, Mississippi, a person was killed when a tree fell on a vehicle Thursday, according to the agency, known as MEMA.

In Scott County, Arkansas, a man was found dead Friday morning near a truck submerged in floodwaters, the sheriff's office said.

More than 15 million people were under high-wind warnings in eastern Tennessee, most of Kentucky and in parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio on Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Wind advisories covered most of the southern U.S.

Some places in Tennessee saw winds on par with a tropical storm Friday, the weather service in Nashville said. Clarksville saw sustained winds of 40 mph and Springfield had 54 mph. (A tropical storm starts at 39 mph sustained.)

Nashville Electric Service said that it had 115,000 homes and businesses without power Friday evening because of morning storms. Around 48 high transmission lines were down, it said, and 18 power poles were broken.

The fire department in Lexington, Kentucky, said that almost every truck was out on runs Friday night, including for downed power lines and people trapped in elevators.