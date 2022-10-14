IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Death of Kiely Rodni, California teen found in lake, ruled accidental

The 16-year-old was last seen at a party on Aug. 6 and was found two weeks later in her vehicle, which was submerged in a lake.

By Phil Helsel

The death of Kiely Rodni, a California 16-year-old whose disappearance in August sparked a two-weeks search, has been ruled accidental.

A pathologist determined Rodni, of Truckee, drowned, and there was no information to suggest foul play, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

“As always, our office will continue to work with the family by evaluating any additional information related to this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The coroner’s division of the sheriff’s office ruled the death as accidental, the statement said.

Rodni disappeared after leaving a party on Aug. 6 at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, which is in the Sierra Nevada mountains north of Lake Tahoe.

Her body was found around two weeks later, on Aug. 21, in her car submerged in Prosser Lake, which is near where the party was held, officials have said.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.