Death at Tesla factory in California investigated as a homicide

Police are investigating a death at a Tesla factory in the Bay Area of California as a homicide.

Fremont officers were called to the factory Monday just before 3:30 p.m. for a report "of a subject down in the parking lot," according to a police statement on Facebook.

"Firefighters provided medical aid and pronounced the subject deceased," the Fremont Police Department said.

Further details were not immediately released and the department did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.