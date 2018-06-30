Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tim Crews, publisher and editor of The Sacramento Valley Mirror, has fielded his share of death threats in the 27 years since he opened the newspaper. In April 2017, an unidentified reader left ahangman's noose at the door of his office in Willows, California — an implied threat that may be linked to a local murder investigation the paper was covering at the time.

The gesture was extreme enough to catch the attention of the international advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, but not enough to intimidate the 74-year-old journalist.

"If you go to jail in Glenn County, if you’re arrested, your name goes in the paper," Crews told NBC News on Friday. "We report every police call. We report every accident.

"We’re the paper of record here," he continued. "But not everyone wants to be in the paper of record."

So Crews says he was saddened, but not surprised, to have to write a Page 1 editorial about the mass shooting that left five journalists dead Thursday in Annapolis, Maryland, for the Saturday edition of his 2,960-circulation broadsheet.

"The only protection against a similar attack is me," Crews said of his newsroom, which houses a staff of four. "I have a .357, a 12-gauge shotgun, and a dog with good ears in my office."

The front page of The Sacramento Valley Mirror on April 21, 2017, after a noose was left at the newspaper's front entrance in an apparent intimidation tactic. Courtesy Sacramento Valley Monitor

While national political reporters can get deluged with a high volume of vitriolic threats on social media, local journalists are more vulnerable to actual violence, particularly when they cover demonstrations, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"Most of the violence committed against journalists are not against the Washington press corps, they are against journalists working in the local communities," said Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. "If someone has a beef with you, and you’re a local reporter, it can get ugly in a hurry, because you're accessible."

The suspected gunman in the Capital Gazette spree, Jarrod Ramos, seems to fit that profile. Authorities have said the 38-year-old nursed a grudge over a 2011 column that reported on his guilty plea to harassing a former high school classmate after reconnecting online.

In the aftermath of the shooting, journalists took to social media to mourn the loss of Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, and to swap their own stories of death threats they received:

Some, like Crews, pointed a finger at President Donald Trump for calling reporters "enemies of the people" at his rallies or in his tweets.

"The rhetoric that comes from the White House emboldens people," said Crews. "When you get the chief executive get up there and say, 'Journalists are enemies of the people,' there are enough unhinged people that will take that to heart."

Simon, though, is quick to caution that there's no data showing any connection between Trump's treatment of the media and any increase in danger to reporters, and that to suggest one is "dangerous."

Whatever helped foment murder in the gunman's mind, journalists have endured the potential for violence for a long time.