Death toll in Pennsylvania house explosion rises to 5

The death toll resulting from a Pennsylvania house explosion is now five, officials announced Friday.

The explosion happened around 8 p.m. Thursday in Pottstown, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Initially, officials said four people were dead.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller said Friday that five people had been killed in the explosion and two people were injured. One person was in critical condition but stable, and the other was undergoing surgery for unknown injuries.

Following the explosion, officials said two people were thought to be unaccounted for. As of Friday afternoon, Keller said everyone had been accounted for.

The identities and ages of the victims were not made public Friday. Authorities said loved ones were still being notified.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Friday.

Pottstown Fire Chief Frank Hand said the aftermath of the explosion was "devastating." Two houses were completely destroyed and more were damaged.

Those who were displaced have found shelter with family, and about a dozen were staying at a Red Cross shelter.

Pottstown schools were closed Friday due to the explosion, the district said.