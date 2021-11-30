Death of UNLV student ruled a homicide, investigation launched into boxing match

The death of a Las Vegas college student who died after participating in a fraternity boxing match has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Nathan Valencia, 20, a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, died on Nov. 23, four days after he took part in Kappa Sigma's "Fight Night" event.

The Clark County Coroner said Valencia's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and was classified as a homicide. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Nathan Valencia. Courtesy Richard Harris Law Firm

The boxing match was held on Nov. 19 and raised money for Center Ring Boxing, a youth boxing club, Kappa Sigma said in an Instagram post. The fraternity said Valencia's match was the "main event."

The boxing match was held off-campus, said university president Keith E. Whitfield.

"Soon after his fight, Nathan collapsed and was taken to a hospital. We are shocked and heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own," Whitfield said in a statement.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. I am sure words cannot describe their feeling of grief and emptiness. They are in our thoughts during this very difficult time," he continued.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission said it is investigating the match and "takes this tragedy seriously."

Valencia was a member of the school's Sigma Alpha Epsilon, according to a verified GoFundMe page. The group remembered him in an Instagram post, saying Valencia "showed us nothing but love and will continue to do so from up above."

"Our hearts are heavy as Heaven gained an angel yesterday," Sigma Alpha Epsilon wrote. "His strength and kindness never went unseen and we were so thankful to have him as a brother. Please pray for his family and be thankful for the ones around you. May his soul rest easy."

Valencia's family said they are "heartbroken" over the death and are demanding answers.

"Our preliminary investigation reveals mistakes were made and safety precautions overlooked. We will be completing a full investigation to determine how UNLV and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity could allow and promote an event like this to take place," the family said in a statement through their attorneys. "College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat."

The family's attorneys said they "will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20 year old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life. "