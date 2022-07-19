The Cabinet official who oversees national parks broke her leg at a national park

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who oversees the country's national park system, broke her leg while hiking at Shenandoah National Park, officials said Monday.

Haaland's injury, which occurred Sunday, was confirmed during an evaluation Monday, the Department of Interior said in a statement.

Haaland's left fibula was broken, the statement said. Additional details about the injury were not immediately available.

The statement said Haaland, 61, was grateful to park staff, U.S Park Police and the medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

She planned to resume her schedule virtually on Monday afternoon, the statement said.

Haaland made history when she became the first Native American Cabinet secretary in 2021. She's a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th-generation New Mexican.