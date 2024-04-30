Deceased suspect identified in fatal shooting of four officers in N.C.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the deceased suspect in the killing of four law enforcement officers who were shot trying to serve him with a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, was killed in an exchange of gunfire Monday after he allegedly fired a high-powered rifle at a U.S. Marshals task force that included local law enforcement officers, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Hughes also allegedly injured four other officers in the shootout before he was fatally shot in the front yard of the home where officers had attempted to serve him.

The four law enforcement officers killed were Sam Poloche, 42; William "Alden" Elliott, 46, both 14-year veterans with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction; Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr.; and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Joshua Eyer, authorities said.

The crime scene where law enforcement officers were shot serving a warrant Monday in Charlotte, N.C. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Poloche's wife, Cielo Poloche, said that when she arrived home from work Monday, a sheriff's deputy was waiting to escort her to the hospital.

“I thought something had gone wrong. But when I got to the hospital, he was deceased,” she said. “He served warrants everyday. Something was completely different yesterday, and it ended as a tragedy.”

In addition to his wife, Sam Poloche leaves their two sons, ages 18 and 21.

“He loved his job, and I know he was out there caring about what he did," Cielo Poloche said.

Hughes had a lengthy criminal history dating back almost 15 years, including a conviction for breaking and entering in Person County in 2010, to NBC News affiliate WCNC in Charlotte.

He was arrested in 2012 after making a U-turn to avoid a checkpoint and leading police on a high-speed chase. At the time, he was wanted on several warrants in numerous counties for failing to appear in court, WCNC reported.

He was arrested on multiple drug charges in 2021 and was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in Lincoln County.

Police said Tuesday that they recovered an AR-15 assault rifle and a .40-caliber handgun and additional ammunition from the scene.