Decomposing body found in vent at Michigan performing arts center

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, Mich.
Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, Mich.
By The Associated Press

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities investigating a bad odor discovered a body in the ventilation system at a performing arts center in suburban Detroit.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” said William Leavens, police chief at Macomb Community College.

The body was found Sunday at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, Leavens said Monday.

A name was not immediately released.

“It is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances,” Leavens said.