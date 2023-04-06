Defense Department mistakenly detains hotel guest after going to wrong room in training exercise

A guest at a Boston hotel was mistakenly detained during a federal training exercise Tuesday after participants went to the wrong room, the FBI said.

The incident unfolded about 10 p.m. during a Defense Department training exercise, the FBI said in a statement to NBC Boston. The agency did not reveal the identity of the person who was accidentally detained.

A spokesperson with the Office of the Secretary of Defense said Thursday morning that the “DoD routinely conducts training exercises with law enforcement agencies.” They referred NBC News to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command public affairs office for additional information. The public affairs office did not immediately respond to an overnight request for comment.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Lt. Col. Mike Burns of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said: “The training was meant to enhance soldiers’ skills to operate in realistic and unfamiliar environments. The training team, unfortunately, entered the wrong room and detained an individual unaffiliated with the exercise.”

Responding to reports that the hotel guest was a pilot with Delta Air Lines, a spokesperson with the airline said in a statement Thursday morning: “We are looking into reports of an alleged incident in Boston that may involve Delta people.”

“We have nothing further to share at this time other than to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people,” they said.

The FBI did not immediately respond to an overnight request for further comment.

In its statement, the FBI said no one was hurt during the incident and that Boston police were called at some point to confirm it was a training exercise.

It was not immediately clear how the mix-up happened or how long the hotel guest was detained by federal trainees before they realized they had targeted the wrong room.

A Defense Department official said the department apologized to the person affected by the training exercise.

The FBI said its Boston division was reviewing the incident with the Defense Department “for further action as deemed appropriate.”

“Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously,” the FBI said.