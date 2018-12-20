Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced his resignation Thursday afternoon, sending President Donald Trump a letter that implicitly criticized the president's military judgment.

In the letter, Mattis suggested Trump was not treating allies with respect and had not been "clear-eyed" about U.S. enemies and competitors.

“My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues,” he wrote. Mattis told the president he should have a defense chief who shares his views.

In a tweet, Trump portrayed the departure as a retirement.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years,” Trump wrote.

“During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting … equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

Trump and Mattis have reportedly been at odds recently over military issues, according to numerous published reports.

The president pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal without consulting with Mattis, who had to scramble to get Trump on the phone before that formal announcement was made.

This this past summer, Trump surprised Mattis again by pausing U.S. military exercises with South Korean in a concession to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

A short time later, Mattis was blindsided by Trump again when the president directed the Pentagon to develop a sixth branch of the military to oversee space.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a member of the Armed Services Committee, called Mattis "one of the great military leaders" in U.S. history.

"It is with great sadness that I was informed of the resignation of General Mattis," Graham tweeted. "He is one of the great military leaders in American history. He should be proud of the service he has rendered to President @realDonaldTrump and our nation."