Feb. 20, 2019, 7:44 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 20, 2019, 11:20 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Delaware State Police are reviewing a video that appears to show one of its troopers pulling a gun on a driver during a traffic stop this month.

Mack Buckley, who is African-American, uploaded the minute-and-23-second video from Feb. 14 to Facebook of the trooper pulling the gun on him when he objected to the officer opening the door and telling him to get out of the vehicle.

"No, no, no. You cannot, you cannot pull me out of this," Buckley is heard saying to the officer right before the gun is drawn.

Buckley then repeatedly asks: "Why are you pulling a gun on me?"

The officer responds: "Stop reaching for s---t. Hands on the car."

The video has been viewed more than 27,000 times since it was posted.

Buckley told NBC News on Wednesday that he could not speak about the incident until he has consulted with his attorney.

In the Facebook post, Buckley alleges he was pulled over for speeding, ticketed for resisting arrest and issued three traffic citations. He also claims he was not allowed to file a complaint against the officer at the police station after he was released on unsecured bond.

Police on Wednesday said Buckley was pulled over for speeding about 9:10 a.m. He was arrested after resisting arrest, speeding and driving without insurance and registration, officials said.

"The Delaware State Police initiated an internal investigation as soon as we became aware of the incident as per divisional policy," state police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz told NBC News.

He added that Buckley was transported to the station "without further incident."

On the video that Buckley posted, neither he nor the trooper can be seen after about halfway through, possibly after the point at which Buckley is out of the car.

The last words that can be heard are Buckley asking the officer why he is pulling a gun.

Buckley claims in his post that on the way to the station, the officer "kept referring to YOU PEOPLE."

When he asked the officer what he meant by "you people," he claims the officer responded "society" and told him, "Go ahead and play the race card."