Delaware woman hits back-to-back lotto wins, claims $400,000 in single day

A Delaware woman won state lottery games twice last month, claiming her $400,000 in winnings in a single day, lottery officials said.

Her winning tickets weren't for Monday night's Powerball lottery, which has a jackpot that has ballooned to $1.9 billion, but for more mundane scratch-off games, the officials said in an October statement.

The woman wasn't identified, as winners are allowed to remain anonymous under a law regulating state lottery play in Delaware, one of at least six states that allow anonymity for some or all winners.

In a statement, the Delaware Lottery said the winner and a friend came to its headquarters Oct. 20 to claim winnings on a $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game scratch-off ticket she had purchased at a gas station in Newark, where she lives.

On her way home, the woman stopped at a convenience store in Dover to celebrate by purchasing three Serious Money tickets, one of which was a $300,000 winner, officials said.

"We just sat there in disbelief," the woman said in the statement, describing the moment she won a second time, the friend at her side. "It was absolute insanity."

She returned to headquarters to claim those winnings as well.

"It’s great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes," state lottery acting director Helene Keeley said in the statement.

Monday night's estimated Powerball jackpot reached a world-record $1.9 billion.

The jackpot ballooned after there were no six-number winners in Saturday night's drawing, Powerball officials said.

"Like the rest of America, and the world, I think we’re all eager to find out when this historic jackpot will eventually be won,” Drew Svitko, Powerball chair, said in a statement.