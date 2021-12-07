Authorities probing the unsolved 2017 homicides of two teen girls in Indiana announced Monday the potential connection between their slayings and a fake social media account under the profile "anthony_shots."

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, vanished while hiking in their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, in February 2017. Their bodies were found in the woods the day after they disappeared.

The social media profile was in use from 2016 to 2017, including on the platforms Snapchat and Instagram, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. The profile used “images of a known male model” who portrayed himself as wealthy and owning sports cars. The creator of the profile, police said, communicated with “juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them."

Investigators stressed, however, the male depicted in photos as "anthony_shots" is "not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created” the account, police said.

Authorities urge anyone who communicated or attempted to meet the creator of the social media profile to contact investigators.

Police also asked any potential witnesses who communicated with the account, or the person who created it, to provide detailed information such as which social media applications were used, and if the creator of the profile attempted to meet or obtained any addresses of potential witnesses.

Police announced in 2019 other developments in their probe, including how investigators suspected whoever killed the teens had close ties to the community.

“Directly to the killer — who may be in this room — we believe you are hiding in plain sight,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said then during a news conference. “We likely have interviewed you or someone close to you.”

“For more than two years, you never thought we would shift gears, but we have,” he said. “We know this is about power to you, and you want to know what we know. And one day you will.”

Carter vowed that he would not give up on the investigation. “We are just beginning. We are just now beginning,” he said. “We will not stop.”

Anyone who has information is urged to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535, police said.