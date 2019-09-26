Breaking News Emails
Police and FBI agents arrested a Delta Airlines employee on Thursday for his alleged role in the theft of $300,000 in cash from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a law enforcement source told NBC New York.
The suspect, ramp agent Quincy Thorp, was picked up at his New York City home early Thursday morning by FBI agents and police officers for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He is expected to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.
Thorp went out "sick" at the time the money disappeared, according to the source.
The money, which included both U.S. and foreign currency, vanished before it was set to be loaded onto Delta Flight 1225 to Miami, sources said. The cash had been delivered to the airport that day by an armored car.
The money has not yet been recovered.
“The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members," Delta Airlines said in a statement.
"We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own.”
A lawyer for Thorp could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.