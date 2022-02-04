Delta Air Lines wants unruly passengers put on federal 'no fly' list

Delta Air Lines asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday to add unruly passengers to the national "no fly" list, saying there needs to be "zero tolerance for any behavior that interferes with flight safety."

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, company CEO Ed Bastian said "the rate of incidents with unruly passengers on Delta has increased nearly 100 percent since 2019" and such federal action is greatly needed.

Bastian wants "any person convicted of an on-board disruption on a national, comprehensive, unruly passenger 'no-fly' list that would bar that person from traveling on any commercial air carrier."

"This action will help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft," the airline chief added.

The CEO called on "our aviation partners to share their unruly passenger 'no fly' list to ensure individuals who have endangered the safety and security of our people do not go on to do so on another carrier."

Representatives for the Department of Justice and the Transportation Security Administration, which maintains the "no fly" list of potential terrorist threats, could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Increased incidents of passengers behaving badly on commercial flights prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to mount a publicity campaign last year: “Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.”

Just this week, a Fort Lauderdale-to-Atlanta Delta flight was forced to turn around due to two unruly passengers.