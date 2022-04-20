Delta to allow passengers banned for 'mask non-compliance' back on airplanes

Delta Airlines will begin allowing passengers who were banned from flying for “mask non-compliance” back on its airplanes after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for air, rail and other travel, the company said Wednesday.

In a statement, Delta said it will restore flight privileges for customers who demonstrate “an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us.”

"Any further disregard for the policies that keep us all safe will result in placement on Delta’s permanent no-fly list," the company said. “Customers who demonstrated egregious behavior and are already on the permanent no-fly list remain barred from flying with Delta."

It wasn’t clear how many people are on the list. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move came one day after United Airlines said it will also allow some customers who had previously been banned back on its planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that a “zero tolerance” policy for unruly passengers that went into effect last January would remain permanent.

The policy shift requires fines — some of which have cost passengers tens of thousands of dollars — instead of warnings or counseling, the department said.

Since Jan. 1, the department said that nearly 800 of the 1,233 incidents of airline passengers disrupting flights with threats or violent behavior were related to masks.

There were nearly 6,000 reports of unruly passengers in 2021, according to department data. Nearly 4,300 of them were over masks.