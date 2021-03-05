Delta flight diverted to Sacramento after passenger dies on plane

A Delta Air Lines flight was diverted to Sacramento on Thursday after a passenger died on the plane.

Flight 1837 was headed from the Mexican resort town of Cabo to Seattle when the passenger became unresponsive, a Sacramento International Airport spokesperson told CBS News.

The flight was diverted to Sacramento's airport about 7 p.m., and emergency personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the news station.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office said examiners retrieved the body of the passenger, who appeared to die of natural causes.

No other details, including the victim's name, were immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration, Delta Air Lines, Sacramento International Airport and the coroner's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.