A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday after a problem with one of the plane's engines.
Flight DL-1425 was carrying 148 passengers from Atlanta to Baltimore when it declared an emergency and made an unscheduled landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 2.27 p.m. EST.
The Boeing MD-88 "elected to divert after receiving an indication of an issue with one of the aircraft’s engines," Delta Airlines said in a statement to NBC News, adding that "the flight landed without incident".
One passenger described on Twitter hearing a "loud bang" and seeing smoke in the cabin, followed by a burning smell.
"The vibrations of the roof and the cabin itself was intense, wrote John Leonard, another passenger on the flight. "The experience was beyond scary."
In a video posted by passenger Logan Webb, the plane's right engine is seen glowing red-hot while an engine part is visibly loose.
Passengers praised the crew's response, who one woman said "did an amazing job in staying and keeping us all calm, while preparing us for an emergency landing."
A Delta spokesperson said that passengers were placed on an alternate aircraft after the incident.
"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this diversion may have caused," she said.