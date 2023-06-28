Delta flight makes emergency landing without nose gear after malfunction

A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Charlotte made an emergency landing Wednesday morning after crew members reported malfunctioning gear to air traffic control.

Flight 1092 landed safely without the use of nose gear at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.

“While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios," the airline said.

The plane was carrying 96 passengers, three flight attendants and two pilots, and no injuries were reported.

Delta apologized to the passengers "for what they experienced."

A Delta plane managed to land without landing gear in Charlotte, N.C., on June 28, 2023. @parks3811 via Twitter

Flight-tracking data indicated the plane circled a few times, before landing.

One passenger told NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte that the crew was "amazing" and the landing was "absolutely perfect."

After the crew and passengers deplaned, they were moved to a terminal via a bus.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.