Denise Richards and husband shot at during road rage incident in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Denise Richards was unharmed after shots were fired in a road rage incident Monday, a representative for the actor said.

Richards was heading to a film and TV studio and was in a pickup with her husband, Aaron, who had slowed while looking for street parking when a passing motorist opened fire.

The incident was first reported by TMZ, and Jill Fritzo, a representative for Richards, confirmed the account.

No one was injured, but according to TMZ, police were called after someone at the studio spotted gunshot damage on the Ford Shelby F-150 truck.

It was not clear if anyone went to the scene to take a report.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the area of the studio, said it had no record of such a report and no investigation was underway.

"We don't even know where it happened at this point," LAPD Officer Melissa Podany said.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, which handles 911 calls from freeways and, often, near them, said he could find no record of such a report.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, which has deputies who crisscross the area because they patrol nearby jurisdictions, including public transportation rail and bus lines, said the same.

TMZ published a photo of the rear of pickup, where damage from a round seems evident.