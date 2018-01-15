Feedback
Dennis Rodman blows over legal limit after traffic violation, police say

by Associated Press

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, police in Southern California said.

Image: Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman Mitchell Leff / Getty Images file

Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department said Rodman was pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation.

Officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed, according to Johnson. She said he submitted to a Breathalyzer test and blew over the .08 legal limit.

Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. Johnson didn't immediately know if he had an attorney.

An email seeking comment from Rodman's representatives was not immediately returned Sunday.

