Denver City Council votes to repeal 30-year-old ban on pit bulls

The Denver City Council voted Monday to repeal a law banning pit bulls, which would allow dog owners to keep the animals within city limits for the fist time in over 30 years.
The council voted 7-4 to pass the bill. The new measure would go into effect in 90 days if signed into law by Mayor Michael Hancock.
Hancock's office said in a statement to NBC affiliate KUSA this week that "he wants to be thoughtful regarding his decision about this, and as such he hasn’t decided to sign the ordinance or not at this time."
Pit bulls were banned in the city and county of Denver in 1989.
Under the new proposal, owners would be required to apply for a breed-restricted license, register their pit bull with Denver Animal Protection and provide proof that the dog has been microchipped, received a rabies vaccination and spayed or neutered.
Owners must notify Denver Animal Protection within 24 hours if the dog died and within 8 hours if the dog escaped or bit someone.
If after three years there were no incidents, pit bull owners could apply for a regular dog license. The revised policy would also limit pet owners to two pit bulls per household.
According to National Pit Bull Victim Awareness, a campaign to bring attention to victims of pit bull attacks in the United States and Canada, more than 900 cities in the U.S. have breed-specific legislation.