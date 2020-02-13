Denver City Council votes to repeal 30-year-old ban on pit bulls

The Denver City Council has voted to repeal a law banning pit bulls, which would allow dog owners to keep the animals within city limits for the first time in over 30 years.
The council voted 7-4 to pass the bill Monday. The new measure would go into effect in 90 days if signed into law by Mayor Michael Hancock.
Hancock's office said in a statement to NBC affiliate KUSA this week that "he wants to be thoughtful regarding his decision about this, and as such he hasn't decided to sign the ordinance or not at this time."
Pit bulls were banned in the city and county of Denver in 1989.
Under the new proposal, owners would be required to apply for breed-restricted licenses, register their pit bulls with Denver Animal Protection and provide proof that the dogs have been microchipped, have received rabies vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.
An owner would have notify Denver Animal Protection within 24 hours if the dog died and within eight hours if it escaped or bit someone.
If there were no incidents after three years, pit bull owners could apply for regular dog licenses. The revised policy would also limit owners to two pit bulls per household.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news
According to National Pit Bull Victim Awareness, a campaign to bring attention to victims of pit bull attacks in the U.S. and Canada, more than 900 U.S. cities have breed-specific legislation.