At least 19 rescued from flash flooding in Denver as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods

Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver, Colorado, after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as already flood-ravaged Kentucky faced the possibility of further storms this week.

In videos and photos shared on social media, cars in Denver could be seen partially submerged in water, with one video appearing to show a firefighter rescuing two children from a vehicle caught up in the flooding.

The Denver Fire Department told NBC News its crews rescued at least 19 people from flooding.

Flooding in the streets of Denver on Aug. 7, 2022. @cajosabo / Twitter

Eight people were rescued from heavy flooding in an underpass at 38th Avenue under Blake Street in an incident that appeared to align with the video of the children being rescued, Lt. J.D. Chism, a public information officer with the fire department, said. The department confirmed to KUSA, an NBC affiliate based in Denver, that multiple children were rescued at the location.

Another 11 people were rescued from their vehicles at Interstate 70 at York Street, Chism said.

“Both of these locations were underpasses that had rapidly collected water and the drainage could not keep up,” Chism said.

The lieutenant said fire crews assisted a number of other people whose vehicles had gotten stuck in the flood waters and added: "At this time we don't have an accurate total of people that needed assistance during the storm." Chism said no significant injuries were reported in connection with the storm.

The flash floods came as already flood-ravaged Kentucky faces the possibility of further flooding this week, with heavy storms anticipated.

The National Weather Service in Louisville warned in a tweet early Monday that Tuesday and Wednesday could bring widespread showers or storms, raising flooding concerns.

"Hot and humid start of the week with storms in the afternoon," it said. "Then, an approaching cold front increases storm coverage and flooding concerns."

More than three dozen people died during the floods, which started late last month, whiles homes were destroyed, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a press conference earlier this month.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from the flash flooding.

The visit comes after Biden last month issued a major disaster declaration in the state and ordered federal aid to be sent to affected areas. Over the weekend, the president amended the declaration, to make additional disaster assistance available to Kentucky to aid in debris removal and emergency protective measures.